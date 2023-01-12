Second batch of classified Biden documents found

[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden’s aides have found a fresh batch of classified government records at a second location, in a growing political embarrassment for the White House.

The first cache was found at a private office in Washington DC that Biden used after his vice-presidency.

The matter is under review by the US Department of Justice.

Donald Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified files.

It was not yet clear on Wednesday when or where the additional tranche (TRO-N-CH) of files was found by Biden aides.

The original batch of about 10 documents was discovered in November at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank near the White House, but only came to light this week.

Those papers reportedly include US intelligence memos and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

At Wednesday’s daily press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to answer questions about the first cache (CA-SH) of files.