Russia wants "concrete" plan from US on Ukraine war

[Source: AAP News]

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the United States needs to formulate its policy on ending the conflict in Ukraine and that Moscow can then base its own position on specific US action.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not spoken by phone since Trump’s inauguration.

Russia’s RIA state news agency earlier quoted a senior MP as saying that preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump were at an “advanced stage” however.

Russia says Moscow has heard many words and statements from Washington on Ukraine, but there is no clarity on what exactly the US envisaged when it came to trying to strike a deal to end the conflict there.