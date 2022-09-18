Power back on at huge nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

[Source: BBC News]

The UN’s nuclear watchdog (IAEA) says Ukraine’s huge Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has begun receiving power from the national grid once again.

Shelling in the area damaged power lines connected to the plant.

All six of its reactors are in a state of cold shutdown, but the plant needs external power to cool its reactors and defend against the risk of a meltdown.

The IAEA says the situation of the plant, which is held by Russian forces, has improved but remains precarious.

A team of nuclear experts from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) travelled to Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, at the beginning of the month.

The trip followed increasing calls from Ukraine and the international community for a safety inspection following reports of shelling.

Russia and Ukraine both blamed each other for the shelling of the facility in southeast Ukraine.

After the IAEA’s first inspection, the agency announced it would maintain a permanent presence in order to monitor the situation.

Members of the team at the site on Saturday learnt that one of the four main external power lines damaged by shelling had been repaired, allowing electricity to be received directly from the national grid, the IAEA tweeted on Saturday.

Further east in Ukraine, the discovery of mass graves in Izyum has led the European Union presidency to call for an international tribunal for war crimes to be carried out.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered buried in a forest at the edge of the city, which recently came under the control of Ukraine after Russian forces retreated.

Many are said to be civilians, women and children among them.

Ukraine says it believes war crimes have been committed.