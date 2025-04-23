Pope Francis' body to lie in state before funeral on Saturday

[Source: Reuters]

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, Roman Catholic cardinals decided on Tuesday, setting the stage for a solemn ceremony that will draw leaders from around the world.

Francis, 88, died on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

The pontiff spent five weeks in hospital earlier this year suffering from double pneumonia and had appeared to be slowly recovering, but the Vatican on Tuesday recounted his last moments, saying death came quickly and he had not suffered.

He started to feel unwell at around 5:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) on Monday and was promptly attended to by his team. More than an hour later he made a gesture of farewell to his ever-present nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, and slipped into a coma, the Vatican’s official media channel said.

His time of death was given as 7:35 a.m.

The Vatican released photographs of Francis dressed in his vestments and holding a rosary, lying in an open coffin placed in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where he lived during his 12-year papacy.

Swiss Guards stood on either side of the casket as dignitaries, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella, paid homage to the first Latin American pope.

His body will be taken into the adjacent St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT), in a procession that will be led by cardinals. He will lie in state there until Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. the following day in St. Peter’s Square, in front of the 16th century basilica. It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who clashed repeatedly with the pope about immigration, said he and his wife would attend.

Among other heads of state set to attend were the presidents of France, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Ukraine the European Commission and Argentina, Francis’ home nation. Britain’s prime minister and the king and queen of Belgium will also fly in.

