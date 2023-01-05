Pope Benedict XVI: Around 200,000 attend lying in state

[Source: BBC]

Almost 200,000 people paid homage to former Pope Benedict XVI during his lying in state over the last three days, the Vatican says.

His body has been sealed in a coffin ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral – the first time a sitting Pope has led his predecessor’s funeral in over 220 years.

The former Pope died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after standing down because of ill-health.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral in St Peter’s Square, in front of St Peter’s Basilica t.