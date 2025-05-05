NGO in talks with Malta to repair Gaza-bound aid ship

[Source: Reuters]

An international NGO that intends to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea said on Sunday it was in talks with Malta’s government about allowing the vessel to enter Maltese waters to repair damage caused by a drone attack.

The ship “Conscience” run by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition suffered damage to its front section, including a loss of power, when hit by two drones just outside Maltese territorial waters in the central Mediterranean early on Friday, the NGO said.

The coalition, an international non-governmental group, said Israel, which has blockaded and bombarded Gaza in its war against Palestinian Hamas militants, was to blame for the incident. Israel has not responded to requests for comment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Conscience had been waiting to take on board some 30 peace activists from around the world before trying to sail to Gaza in the eastern Mediterranean to deliver food and medicines.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that Malta was prepared to assist the ship with necessary repairs so that it could continue on its journey, once it was satisfied that the vessel held only humanitarian aid.

Coalition officials said on Sunday the ship was in no danger of sinking, but they wanted to be sure it would be safe from further attacks while undergoing repairs, and able to sail out again.

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition had accused Malta of impeding access to its ship. Malta denied the claim, saying the crew had refused assistance and even refused to allow a surveyor on board to assess the damage.

“The FFC would like to clarify our commitment to engagement with (Maltese) authorities to expedite the temporary docking of our ship for repairs and surveyors, so we can continue on the urgent humanitarian mission to Gaza,” the coalition said in a statement later in the day.

A Malta government spokesman said its offer was to assist in repairs at sea once the boat’s cargo was verified to be aid.

Coalition officials said the surveyor was welcome to board as part of the deal being negotiated with Malta.

Another NGO ship on a similar mission to Gaza in 2010 was stopped and boarded by Israeli troops, and nine activists died. Other such ships have similarly been stopped and boarded, without loss of life.

Hamas issued a statement about the incident off Malta, accusing Israel of “piracy” and “state terrorism“.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.