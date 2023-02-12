New Zealand's Auckland braces for ex-cyclone Gabrielle impact

[Source: Reuters]

Residents of New Zealand’s biggest city were urged on Sunday to prepare for the impact of a storm that buffeted Australia’s Norfolk Island overnight.

According to the Australian emergency management authority Gabrielle, downgraded to a sub-tropical low-pressure system from a Category 2 cyclone, passed over Norfolk Island, its “most destructive winds” missing the island.

The focus shifts to New Zealand, 1,460 kilometres south, where the nation’s weather forecaster warned of the storm’s impact from Sunday.

Last month the largest city, Auckland, was hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

Auckland Emergency Management warned the city was likely to be hit by strong winds on Sunday night.