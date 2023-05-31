NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

[Source: AP News]

NATO is deploying 700 additional troops to northern Kosovo after 30 of its peacekeepers were injured in clashes with ethnic Serb protesters amid a long-simmering dispute.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says they have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for Western Balkans .

This has been made possible after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Tuesday.

He said that NATO would also “put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed”.