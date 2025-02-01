Modi to focus on growth, cost of living in India's budget

[Source: Reuters]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the challenges of reviving growth and giving relief to a middle class hit by rising living costs, while also preparing for an uncertain year of global trade, when his government unveils its budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next fiscal year in parliament at 0530 GMT.

She may provide a policy boost for the world’s fifth-largest economy, which is expected to post its slowest pace of growth in four years, amid frail urban demand and inflation risks fuelled by a weak currency.

The slowing economy has rattled the equity market and led to more Indians becoming less hopeful about their quality of life under Modi’s rule.

Economists expect the budget to ease the burden on individuals through tax cuts on income and energy products and to build on the $24 billion programme of job creation schemes announced in the first post-election budget in July.