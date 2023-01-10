Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning for local islands

[Source: NewsHub]

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth’s surface, EMSC said.

Indonesia’s meteorology website BMKG initially issued a tsunami warning for the Maluku islands and Sultra, but it appears to have since been lifted.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed there is currently no tsunami risk to New Zealand from the quake.

9News in Australia reported that tremors were felt in Darwin for up to four minutes.

The USGS has put the earthquake at a 7.6 magnitude.

#BREAKING: Indonesia has just been rocked by a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake. There are multiple reports that tremors were felt in Darwin for up to four minutes. There is currently NO tsunami threat to Australia. #9News pic.twitter.com/ptnpnhtBck — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 9, 2023