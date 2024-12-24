Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2025

[Source: Reuters]

Italy’s cabinet on Monday passed a law decree that allows it to continue supplying until the end of 2025 “means, materials and equipment” to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, a government statement said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has approved 10 packages of military aid for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government, including two Franco-Italian air defence systems known as SAMP/T.

Meloni has been a supporter of Kyiv since taking office in late 2022 and has vowed to back Ukraine until the war ends, amid uncertainty over the future attitude of the United States once president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

On Tuesday, NATO chief Mark Rutte urged members of the military alliance to step up military aid for Ukraine to strengthen its position should Kyiv enter into peace negotiations with Russia.

Under Italy’s presidency this year, the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have repeatedly pledged support for Ukraine, condemned Russia’s war of aggression and pledged a $50 billion loan for Kyiv backed by frozen Russian assets.