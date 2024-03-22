Goût de/Good France returns in 2024 for 7th edition on the theme of Sport and Gastronomy

[Source: fj.ambafrance.org/]

The “Goût de / Good France” operation returns in 2024 to celebrate French gastronomy through a series of events organised by the French diplomatic network on five continents.

This unique event, launched in 2015 on the initiative of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and chef Alain Ducasse, aims to promote France through its cuisine and introduce the world to the excellence of its chefs, craftspeople and food products.

On the eve of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Goût de / Good France 2024 event will focus on the theme of “Sport and Gastronomy”.

The major sporting events organised in France are always moments of conviviality and a showcase for the French art de vivre, its gastronomy and its terroirs.

At the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, France will not only be the world’s greatest playing field for athletes from all over the world, it will also be the world’s greatest table.

Just like top-level sportsmen and women, French chefs and craftsmen are also striving for excellence, for perfection of gesture, thanks to their faultless standards.

Whether in a brigade or in a team, the values of teamwork and solidarity are also essential to achieving perfect results on the plate or on the field.

Are you a restaurant owner living in Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga or Tuvalu ? We’d like to invite you to take part in this year’s event and allow your customers to discover the French art of living between 15 and 30 April 2024!

Each restaurant is free to choose its own menu and price.

If you’re interested, sign up before 31 March 2024 by sending an email to: [email protected] , giving details of your menu and its price.

Between now and 15 April 2024, the French Embassy in Fiji will be stepping up its communication efforts to promote restaurants that celebrate French gastronomy and its values.