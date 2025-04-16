Global leaders urge action to accelerate SDGs

China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin did not mince his words while speaking at the recent Boao Forum for Asia.

“We must tell the world, especially developing countries, the truth—we won’t meet the SDGs by 2030. But we are determined to keep going, even beyond 2030.”

Liu, who was also the former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China emphasized that multilateralism remains the only viable path forward.

Article continues after advertisement

He said that the United Nations must remain the central platform for global cooperation and stressed the need for renewed international trust, especially amid the challenges posed by the west.

As the UN prepares to commemorate its 80th anniversary this September, leaders should rally the global community around a revitalized agenda for sustainable development, an agenda that recognizes today’s complex global transformations.

Business leaders, particularly from critical manufacturing sectors, are not waiting on government inactivity.

Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue; Founder of Minderoo Foundation and Tattarang Andrew Forrest highlighted their mission to completely eliminate fossil fuel use in steel production by 2040, a feat deemed both “profitable and achievable.”

He called on political and corporate leaders to step aside if they refuse to act.

“It’s time to hand the reins to those who are smarter, more determined, and more accountable.”

China has been at the forefront of green technology adoption, pushing for early peaking in carbon emissions and integrating renewable energy into its industrial backbone.

Forrest said there was only one percent solar panel penetration in Africa, despite the continent holding 60 percent of the world’s solar potential.

He stressed the urgency of technology transfer and investment in green infrastructure for the Global South.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot advocated for structural changes such as trade incentives for green energy rather than taxpayer-funded bailouts.

“With the right policy framework, we could replace 1 billion tonnes of fossil-fueled energy with clean energy,”

The Biomedical CEO presented a plan that would save over $1.2 billion annually and birth a major renewable energy powerhouse capable of serving generations.

This resonated deeply with calls for a just energy transition, one that empowers the 650 million children who currently go to bed without electricity.

“That’s the real injustice of today’s energy system. Green energy must become the global equalizer.”

Even amid geopolitical tension, the dialogue emphasized that the U.S. and China are home to the world’s two largest economies and they must collaborate.

Their cooperation could lift billions out of poverty and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint.

The Chair of Fortsecue shared sentiments agreed by the other two panellists that “Differences aside, we cannot afford to let rivalry override responsibility. The SDGs are not just a UN initiative—they are a lifeline for humanity.”

This report was compiled by FBC multimedia journalist Nikhil Kumar, who is part of the China International Press Communication Center Program for 2025 (CIPCC), under the Asia-Pacific Center.

Through the program, some 50 journalists from all over the world are in China to better understand how Chinese legislation works.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.