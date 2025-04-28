Ecuador opposition objects to election results after being denied recount

[Source: Reuters]

Ecuador’s opposition party filed another objection to the recent presidential election results late on Saturday night, according to a video released by the Citizens’ Revolution party.

Ecuador’s elections body denied a request from the leftist opposition to recount votes on Thursday, but the Citizens’ Revolution party said it handed in a new report detailing numerous irregularities.

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa won the election earlier this month and the election authority and the Organization of American States (OAS) have certified the election and ruled out fraud.

