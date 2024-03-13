World

David Cameron says BBC report into Nasser hospital raid 'very disturbing'

March 13, 2024 9:28 am

[Source: BBC]

David Cameron has said the BBC report about Palestinian medical staff in Gaza being beaten and humiliated by Israeli troops is “very disturbing”.

The foreign secretary called for “answers from the Israelis”.

Three medical staff told the BBC they were humiliated, beaten, doused with cold water, and forced to kneel for hours. They said they were detained for days.

Article continues after advertisement

Israel said, “Any abuse of detainees is strictly prohibited”.

Lord Cameron told the House of Lords: “These are very disturbing pictures and reports that have come out from this hospital and we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened and we need answers from the Israelis about that.”

The foreign secretary was questioned about the BBC’s report by Labour peer, Lord Collins of Highbury, during a series of questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict in the upper chamber.

Earlier in the day, Mr Cameron’s deputy in the House of Commons Andrew Mitchell called for an investigation and a “full explanation” when responding to questions from MPs.

Asked about the BBC report, Foreign Office minister Mr Mitchell said: “There needs to be a full and thorough investigation and accountability for what was reported today by the BBC… the Foreign Office is pressing for full transparency and accountability in that matter.”

Mr Mitchell was responding to a question from the shadow international development secretary, Lisa Nandy, who said the BBC report raised “serious allegations”.

After being asked about the report by another Labour MP, Beth Winter, Mr Mitchell said a “full explanation… is required”.

Ms Winter had also asked: “Does the UK government believe that the Israeli government is responsible for the conduct of its forces and that this clearly appears to be torture and is in breach of international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Convention article 18?”

Mr Mitchell responded that “Israel must comply” with Article 18 of the Geneva Convention which states that: “Civilian hospitals organised to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the parties to the conflict.”

Mr Mitchell said there were lawyers embedded in the Israeli and the IDF command that should ensure the “acceptance and honouring of international humanitarian law is kept”.

Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive Sacha Deshmukh said Mr Mitchell’s response was “simply not good enough”.

In a statement, Mr Deshmukh said: “Ministers are being either woefully naïve or simply disingenuous if they believe the Israeli authorities can reliably investigate themselves.”

He added: “We need a major change from the UK over this terrible crisis, and this should include calling for an immediate ceasefire, exerting concerted pressure on Israel over allowing vastly scaled-up aid deliveries, while also demanding that Israel end its 17-year-long blockade of Gaza, which is an act of collective punishment.”

The report relates to an IDF raid on the Nasser hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis – which was one of the few in the Strip still functioning – on 15 February. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said intelligence indicated that the hospital housed Hamas operatives.

They also said Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October had been held there – and some of the hostages themselves have publicly said they were kept at Nasser. Hamas has denied that its fighters operate inside medical facilities.

Footage secretly filmed in the hospital on 16 February, the day the medics were detained, was shared with the BBC.It shows a row of men stripped to their underwear in front of the hospital’s emergency building, kneeling with their hands behind their heads. Medical robes are lying in front of some of them.

Ahmed Abu Sabha, a doctor at the hospital, described to the BBC being held for a week in detention, where, he said, muzzled dogs were set upon him and his hand was broken by an Israeli soldier.

His account closely matches those of two other medics who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

The BBC supplied details of their allegations to the IDF. They did not respond directly to questions about these accounts, or deny specific claims of mistreatment. But they denied that medical staff were harmed during their operation.

They said that “any abuse of detainees is contrary to IDF orders and is therefore strictly prohibited”.

The report was raised at a briefing by the US State Department – the Washington equivalent of the Foreign Office – by a reporter from the international Reuters news agency, who asked if Dr Abu Sabha’s case had been raised with the Israeli government.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was unable to confirm whether Dr Abu Sabha’s case had been raised – after earlier saying the issue of detainee conditions had been – but said “I would expect that we would”.

“It’s the type of cases that that we often raise with them to seek more information and to make clear as we always have that any detainees should be treated in strict compliance with international humanitarian law,” he added.

The BBC investigated the hospital’s story for several weeks, speaking to doctors, nurses, pharmacists and displaced people camping in the courtyard. We have cross-checked details in these accounts.

We were given the names of 49 Nasser medical personnel said to have been detained. Of those, 26 were named by multiple sources, including medics on the ground, the Hamas-run health ministry, international groups, and the families of those missing.

The war began when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages. More than 31,180 people have been killed in Gaza since then, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

Gradual deficit reduction to promote strong growth

UNAIDS urges collective effort to tackle Fiji's HIV epidemic

Minister sought approval to transport father's ashes

Bulileka residents raise concerns about water issues

Radrodro criticizes suspension of Ministry appointment

Rakuita presents a challenge for young girls

Ministry explores potential of non-wood forest products

Peace Building Project aims for national cohesion

Tabuya retains portfolio

IMF forecasts three percent growth for Fiji

Radrodro spills new information

David Cameron says BBC report into Nasser hospital raid 'very disturbing'

Set pieces are getting better: Byrne

Athletes need time: Raboiliku

Labasa draw in OFC Women’s Champions League opener

Ukraine knocks out Russian refinery in major attack

Ibrahima Diallo paces UCF past Oklahoma State

Four countries to face more stringent testing ahead of Olympics

Israel reveals Eurovision song after weeks of wrangling

Russia detains South Korean man on espionage charges

‘The Gentlemen’ offers a few highs in a Guy Ritchie series

Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns, says regional leader

Drua prepare for Chiefs backlash

Suva FC coach given one last chance to return

Rakuro to bounce back from tragic loss

Oprah Winfrey to host primetime special about weight loss medications

Govt can’t afford future TELS as scholarships: Kumar

Dying dynasty? Ailing Crusaders look to stop the rot

Government advances previous projects amid criticism

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr exit Asian Champions League with shootout loss to Al-Ain

Calls for review of education budget disparities

The Kashmiri journalist who keeps getting arrested

Reesa Teesa let the world in on her heartbreak

Radrodro expresses gratitude

Fifty hurt as NZ-bound flight hit by 'technical' issue

Winners, stars tout peace over politics at this year’s Academy Awards

Vatican envoy called in over Pope 'white flag' remarks

Al Pacino’s brief best picture Oscar presentation was not a flub

Trump will not give a penny to Ukraine - Hungary PM Orban

Ministry to review income brackets

Playing Drua on home soil is daunting: Rova

Bulai confirms spot for Oceania Championships

Koroilavesau urges government to prioritize democracy

Oscar winners mix, dine on In-N-Out and dance the night away

Pratap hopes for positive support

Fiji embraces e-commerce strategy to drive growth

Schools embrace 'Adopt a Ship' Program

Four countries to face more stringent testing ahead of Olympics says AIU

Training community fire wardens critical

Climate activists call for change

Fiji supports fight against chemical weapons

Magical Monfils beats Norrie to advance at Indian Wells

Russian lawmakers seek to nullify Soviet transfer of Crimea to Ukraine

Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture

At least 50 hurt as LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'just dropped' mid-flight

India to enforce migrant law that excludes Muslims

Minister outlines plans for health infrastructure upgrades

Ministry considers reforms for enhanced social assistance

SCGC renews micro bundled insurance

After Oscars party, Hollywood faces a strike-slimmed movie slate

United States faces 'increasingly fragile world order,' spy chiefs say

Ostrich hugs on offer at Belgian animal rescue farm

Biden's $7.3 trillion budget is campaign pitch for spending, tax goals

David Nicholls' debut Starter for Ten becomes stage musical

Israel tries to confirm Hamas military No.2 killed in Gaza

Ratuva aims for more game time

Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2 as Palmer stars again

Hill to take on Victoria's best

Fiji's fight against HIV escalates

Biden's challenge: retaining black voter support in Georgia

Ministry aims to develop sporting facilities

Fiji's investment pipeline reaches $3b

Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Damage from fire incidents exceeds $2 million

iTaukei Development Fund starts receiving applications

Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system

Government to open more technical colleges

Muslims to begin Ramadan observance from tomorrow

Gavoka adamant about reintroducing mark scaling

Ministry hopes to expand spat-catching

French Navy vessel conducts fisheries inspections

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage

China touts openness while tightening control

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks up enough laughs to justify hibernation

US military ship heading to Gaza to build port

82 lives lost to HIV last year

Ravouvou, Tuwai part of Kolinisau's first briefing

DPM urges MPs to unite against division

Heavy rain and flash flooding expected

TLTB generates $2million so far for Wealth Fund

Prime Minister congratulates Drua

Ministry plans financial literacy boost for rural Fijians

Super boxing program in May

Hong Kong plumber's Olympic breakdancing dream goes down the toilet

Lakers get historic night from Anthony Davis, sink Wolves

Academy Award winners 2024: See who took home the Oscar

Man bailed after Buckingham Palace gate crash

Court grants bail to former SoE

Tourism sector prepares for sustainable growth

LTA implements comprehensive measures following allegations

McDonald's Fiji expands its back-end operations

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump at the Oscars: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Ukraine hits back at Pope's 'white flag' comment

"Oppenheimer" wins the Oscar for best picture, sweeping the major awards tonight

Emma Stone wins best actress Academy Award for her role in "Poor Things"

"Oppenheimer" picks up 4th Oscar for best original score

Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar

First official picture of Kate since surgery released

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his birthday suit

"American Fiction" wins Academy Award for best adapted screenplay

Real-life partners take home best original screenplay Oscar for film about the trial of a marriage

"The Boy and the Heron" wins Academy Award for best animated feature film

US evacuates embassy staff amid gang violence

Lomani strives for excellence

Oscar for best animated short film goes to "War is Over!"

Tailevu-Naitasiri resets for round five

Tabuya's future uncertain as Rabuka weighs options

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for best actress in a supporting role

Seruiratu demands clarity on Ocean of Peace

Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells

Ro Filipe orders probe into shipping incident

Ramy, Mark and Billie are wearing matching pins to Oscars

Big third quarter sets up Pacers' rally past Magic

Women and youth seen as keys to bridging skills gap

"Oppenheimer" leads Oscars contenders with 13 nominations

Kiran urges enhanced support for women after childbirth

Libyan leaders agree to form new unified government

Transition of waste pickers into formal jobs

Government urged to respect employment guidelines

Madonna is revealing more about her near-death health scare

Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump on Oscars red carpet

Israel's President Isaac Herzog faces Gaza protest at Dutch Holocaust museum

Consultation underway to review Duavata partnership

Fiji to host Olympic build-up relay race

C27-J Aircraft to enhance Fiji’s air surveillance

Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in Hulu limited series

Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites

A giddy Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas win Oscar for their song in "Barbie"

Hollywood heads to the Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' the odds-on favorite

Indonesia floods, landslide kill 19, with seven missing

"Godzilla: Minus One" team steps onto the red carpet in clawed heels

Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

Association calls for mandatory drug testing

Drug raid continues, suspects arrested

Critical issues surface as NDP consultations near conclusion

Drua prepares for Chiefs clash

Chiefs urged to make sound decisions

Fuli stays on: Mazey

Investment and reforms need to be prioritized

Wrong mind-set caused the loss: Khan

FNU dental team raises awareness about oral health

Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa

Former SoE to be produced in court

Urgent refurbishment needed at CWM Operation Theatre

Own goal hands Brighton win over struggling Forest

Ings rescues West Ham with late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Burnley

Beqa students receive life jackets

7 unforgettable Oscars speeches in recent history

Venezuela arrests close ally of opposition leader Machado

They really went after that game: Byrne

Tailevu-Naitasiri disappoints Suva FC

Delay in Ministries responses an issue

Cowboys entertain in dominant win over Dolphins

Struggling Spurs stun Warriors

Mainstreaming MSMEs in the economy is vital: Ali

Manassero holds slender lead in Jonsson Workwear Open

22-year-old dies in road accident

More women participate in apprenticeship scheme

Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Steve Lawrence dead at 88

‘Damsel’ pits Millie Bobby Brown against a dragon

Irish government 'walloped' by referendum defeats

Student drowns in Ba

Byrne commends young players for stepping up

Man arrested for alleged mobile money transfer fraud

Goundar Shipping’s LP 3 towed to Suva

Consistency in training for Weightlifting Fiji

India reign at home again, England grapple with 'Bazball' doubts

Ministry advances MSME development initiatives

Mercedes would do handstands to have Verstappen says Wolff

Five police officers face assault charges

Revisit the Tom Hanks Oscars speech; Spielberg called ‘incredible’

Hungary's PM Orban supports Trump after Florida meeting

Blood and Honey’ wins worst picture at Razzies

Double-header moved to Fiji FA grounds

Pope says Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

National Development Plan consultations near completion

Derenalagi credits 23-non players for win

Illegal taxi services an issue

Khan unhappy with some decisions made by referee

Fernandes, Rashford penalties give Man Utd 2-0 win over Everton

Heavy rain alert for parts of country

Woodrow late show salvages draw for Luton at Palace

AFD bolsters Fiji partnership for sustainability

Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

Bournemouth fight back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United