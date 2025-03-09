Body found in floodwaters and troops injured in Australia storm

[ Source: BBC News ]

Australian authorities say a body has been found in floodwaters and 13 military workers injured in a vehicle crash as wild weather from a tropical storm lashes the country’s eastern coast.

Cyclone Alfred, which was downgraded to a tropical low yesterday, made landfall near the Queensland capital city of Brisbane in the evening.

Officials have warned residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant, saying the storm’s threat is “not over”.

Article continues after advertisement

Winds have brought down trees and power lines and flooded low-lying roads.

More than 300,000 properties are without power in the region.

Police says they discovered a body yesterday in the search for a 61-year-old man who went missing on Friday after his car was caught in floodwaters.

In a separate incident yesterday, 13 military personnel were injured in a convoy crash.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.