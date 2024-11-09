Biden's Amazon visit comes as US climate policy to shift under Trump

[Source: Reuters]

Joe Biden will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Brazilian Amazon when he travels to Manaus later this month, a symbolic trip given the United States is likely to see a dramatic change in climate policy under President-elect Donald Trump.

The White House confirmed late on Thursday that Biden had included a visit to Manaus, a city of 2 million people in the heart of the world’s largest rainforest, to his South American tour of Brazil and Peru between Nov. 14 and 19.

Reuters had first reported last month that Biden was expected to make it to the rainforest ahead of a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he will meet with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Manaus, President Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest to engage with local, indigenous, and other leaders working to preserve and protect this critical ecosystem,” the White House said in a statement.

Scientists consider the Amazon’s protection vital to curbing climate change because of the vast amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide its trees absorb. Leftist Lula has pledged to end deforestation in the area by 2030.

Biden and Lula have seen eye to eye when it comes to climate policy. The Democrat last year pledged to request $500 million from the U.S. Congress to support the Brazilian-administered Amazon Fund.

Things, however, should change dramatically when Trump returns to power in January. The Republican has called climate change a hoax and said he plans to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement on climate.

Trump’s policies are seen as closer to those of Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been called “Trump of the tropics” and rolled back environmental protections during his 2019-2022 term.