World

Biden, Japan's Kishida forge new partnership

Reuters

April 11, 2024 5:01 pm

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled plans for military cooperation and projects.

Ranging from missiles to moon landings, strengthening their alliance with an eye on countering China and Russia.

A joint news conference at the White House reflected the growing importance of Japan on the world stage and to the United States, as the two leaders weighed in on Gaza and Israel, Ukraine and Russia, North Korea and other world flashpoints.

Article continues after advertisement

Biden and Kishida brushed off a dispute over Nippon Steel’s offer for U.S. Steel, saying the issue was not a major factor in their discussions on a day of White House pomp and pageantry due to culminate in a lavish state dinner.

“This is the most significant upgrade in our alliance since it was first established,” Biden said after about two hours of talks that focused on the restive Indo-Pacific region, and China’s actions.

The United States and its allies, including Japan, have been bolstering their militaries to counter what they see as a growing threat from China in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, and to deter any attempt to seize Taiwan, a self-ruled Island that Beijing considers its own.

Kishida said the two leaders discussed tense relations between Taiwan and China, and pledged to uphold international order based on the rule of law. Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently said outside interference could not stop the island’s “family reunion” with mainland China.

“Unilateral attempts to change status quo by force or coercion is absolutely unacceptable, wherever it may be,” Kishida said. The U.S. and Japan will continue to respond to such actions, including challenges from China, he said.

“Regarding Russia’s aggression of Ukraine… Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Kishida said.

Biden also vowed to keep open lines of communication with China and said the U.S.- Japan alliance was defensive in nature. He spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

JOINT MILITARY STRUCTURE

The announcements from Biden and Kishida brought the two old World War Two enemies into the closest collaboration they have had since they became allies decades ago.

Biden said their militaries will cooperate with a joint command structure and they will, together with Australia, develop a new air missile defense network. The two leaders also announced that Japanese astronauts will participate in NASA moon missions.

Overall, the U.S. and Japan have hammered out about 70 agreements on defense cooperation, including moves to upgrade the U.S. military command structure in Japan to make it better able to work with Japanese forces in a crisis.

Japan, often described as the U.S.’s most important Asia ally and its largest source of foreign direct investment, is taking on a stepped-up global role after a series of security law changes in the past decade that have transformed its pacifist constitution.

Kishida will address the U.S. Congress on Thursday and join Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a meeting expected to focus on Beijing’s South China Sea incursions.

The meeting took place as China steps up pressure on the Philippines in the South China Sea over areas Beijing claims but international law says belongs to the Philippines.

China is attempting to isolate Japan and the Philippines, a U.S. official said. By meeting the leaders of those two nations this week in Washington, Biden is aiming to “flip the script and isolate China.”

Fitch cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative on Wednesday, citing risks to public finances as the economy faces increasing uncertainty in its shift to new growth models.

On Thursday, Biden will also hold a bilateral meeting with Marcos, whom he welcomed in Washington just last year, before the pair join Kishida for a trilateral summit.

The visit may give a political boost to Kishida, whose popularity has waned at home.

He is being greeted with great fanfare, with Japanese flags on display throughout Washington ahead of a glitzy state dinner where guests include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Robert De Niro, Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O), opens new tab Jeff Bezos and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Musician Paul Simon was set to provide the entertainment.

Overshadowing the visit is a controversy over the planned $15 billion acquisition of American steel maker U.S. Steel (X.N), opens new tab by Japan’s Nippon Steel (5401.T), opens new tab, a deal some say is “on life support” after criticism by Biden and former President Donald Trump, his rival in November’s U.S. election.

Kishida, asked about the deal, said he hoped discussions about it would bear fruit.

“We wish to cement this win-win relationship,” he said.

Biden said he stood by his commitment to union workers on the issue.

Also looming are Japanese concerns that if Trump wins a second term he might seek a deal with China that could destabilize the region.

Residents suffer as water supply issues persists

Police to get tough on students' disruptive actions on buses

Businessman bailed over alleged sexual assault

Five international airlines using Fiji Airways Academy

Ministry partners with Drainage Board for sustainable growth

More water woes for Suva residents

Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Nadi

Patel relinquishes chairmanship

Police take charge with new school measures

FICAC disclosures questioned in Whippy and O'Connor case

Drainage board to assist the agriculture ministry

Gaga's Harley Quinn comforts Phoenix's Joker in 'Folie à Deux' trailer

Babasiga Lions out to improve DFPL standings

Biden, Japan's Kishida forge new partnership

Silktails players showing positive attitude

Ecuador's ex-Vice President Glas attempted suicide

Amewudah-Rivers supported amid racist remark on 'Romeo & Juliet' casting

‘Size really matters’: Tyson Fury says Usyk is too small to unify titles

Chinese firms helping military get AI chips added to US export blacklist

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga unleash complex love amid chaos in Gotham in first footage

Conan O'Brien's 'Weird' tonight show return

Mali's junta suspends political party activities until further notice

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

Semi-final for Suva crowd would be fantastic: Rauluni

Jr NTR partners with Karan Johar and AA Films

RKS out for vengeance

Clean water for Yasawa village after years of struggles

Francesca receives boost for Fiji Finals

Modi eyes a third win in India election.

Eid is about unity and solidarity: Maulana Aleem

Rosie Holidays opens new gallery to mark its 50th anniversary

MAIDAAN is one of the finest sports-based films of Bollywood

42-year-old woman arrested for alleged fraud

Gazans live on memories of past Eid festivals as war ruins special day

Fisheries station expands into prawn hatchery

Help locate Batirerega

Triple-murder, suicide in Spain blamed on gender-based violence

Sajid Nadiadwala to unveil title of his next with Salman Khan on Eid

Drua Women to work on better execution

Tuwai to receive $33k

Russians flee 'very unusual' floods in boats

Canada risks another 'catastrophic' wildfire season

Deputy PM emphasize unity and charity this Eid

Raphinha scores twice to help Barca fight back and win at PSG

Atletico survive late Dortmund pressure to hold on for 2-1 win

Chinese ambassador dismisses geopolitical claims

Hopes high for Silktails to end winless streak

Eid is a time for family: Bainimarama

Ravatu eyes Fiji Finals Blue Ribbon medal

Lands Ministry cracks down on illegal extraction

Take pictures of your receipts: Shandil

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins second consecutive Wooden Award

Astros P Spencer Arrighetti to make MLB debut vs. Royals

WAF commits to providing clean water

Land identified for speciality cardiac hospital: Prasad

Ministry committed to enhancing work environment

Tubuna commends Butakoci production

Cabinet endorses adaptive social protection strategy

NHS and ACS defend Triple N Zone titles

The Jon Snow sequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ isn’t happening, Kit Harington says

Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

Expect minimum wage update in budget announcement

Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

China's project to fuel economic growth in Vanua Levu

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' a celebration, its makers say

Tove to debut against Rebels

SMU program to boost rural development

Biden plans to cancel student loan debt, 23 million Americans may be impacted

RKS Eels ready to defend Vodafone Trophy

EU commits to supporting Agriculture in Fiji

More local tennis competitions needed

NFA to investigate three fire incidents

Fiji and Samoa meet to tackle talent drain

Spain's Cortes suspended until 2039 over match-fixing

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

Warner Bros. teases ‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and more at CinemaCon

Chinese experts wrap up study on Vanua Levu Roads

Sami is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to India

At movie industry convention, leaders say blockbusters alone aren’t enough

14-year-old missing

More analysis needed on medicinal cannabis cultivation

Newshub to close - website to shut down, up to 300 job losses

National budget to target critical challenges

Lomani gets six-week suspension, Koroiduadua out for two

Suspect arrested following drug raid

Gavoka commends India for its support

Drua women focused on Rebels rather than home semi-final

Warriors start WRPC with win

World Bank to help address Fiji's wastewater challenges

ACS and Nakasi lead unofficial tally

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' hits No. 1

PM extends Eid greetings

Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial pending gag order appeal

Two to front court over alleged deception

Peru stakes claim to world's oldest human, born in 1900

Cabinet approves review of National Aviation Policy

Spike in HIV/AIDS a grave concern says PM

Niger coup risks jump in EU immigration, commissioner says

Downey Jr. responds to Kimmel's Oscars joke

Workshop on safeguarding financial systems

Byrne tips hat off to players

Kane scores as Bayern Munich draw 2-2 at Arsenal

Real Madrid held at home in six-goal thriller against Man City

Russia, Kazakhstan evacuates 100,000+ in historic floods

Zendaya praises Tom Holland's career choices

Hamas reviews Israeli proposal

Expect surprises in Fiji Finals this year: Miller

Robbery suspects mostly unemployed: ACP Driu

Izumi eyes Team Fiji 2027 Pacific Games spot

Savura water intake blocked affecting water supply

Fiji Navy Commander acknowledges resource gap

Defiant Woods sizing up a sixth Green Jacket

Pollution and vandalism raise concerns in Nadi

International trade is vital: Cian

Ditoka emphasizes innovation and partnership

Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round, Zverev also advances

Two sustain injuries following accident

DPM Prasad meets technical team from India

Pakistan call up Amir, Wasim for T20 series against New Zealand

Cabinet approves minimum wage review

Rabuka dismisses claims on land titles and leases

Malimali calls for calm

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review

Namosimalua says Rasova adhered to requirements

Nasova eyes Olympics

Revenue collection on track says Prasad

Rups largest retail complex opens in Labasa

More rain for the Eastern Division

No Auckland offer yet for Krishna

Meeting to decide on Triple N Zone meet resumption

Strengthening Fiji’s resilience to disaster risk management

Eid in the Park to reflect on togetherness

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail after domestic violence conviction

Triple N Zone postponed

NAIA bans transgender athletes in U.S. collegiate sports

Man’s death classified as murder

Fiji-Japan security cooperation deepens

PRF commends its stakeholders

Rookies impress Kolinisau

Sparks fly as Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum lead a rom-com

Malimali denies sending letter

Over 100 dead in Mozambique ferry incident, president says

State to file consolidation application in Saneem case

Game against Brumbies was very important: Naisewa

Defense opposes agreed facts in Vosanibola case

Truck driver escapes serious injuries

Police to ramp up operation at Fiji Finals

Consumer watchdog sounds alarm on missing labels

Fiji Met issues severe thunderstorm alert

No Hoyt and Khan for OCL

BSP Life eyes $2b portfolio growth

Record 18.7 million watch Iowa-South Carolina women's championship

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 filmmaker takes off to Kolkata to do recce in graveyards

Takayawa elected as Executive for CJA

Expedite the process says state counsel

Couple charged for alleged fraudulent act

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth to release in October, reveals new poster

Sports Council to address peeling stadium tracks

Woman charged for obtaining financial advantage

Semi-trailer truck overturns at the Samabula intersection

Lasting memories made in Canada

The totality was eerie and awe-inspiring

Eclipse dips in and out of clouds over Niagara

UNICEF urges healthier food options in schools

PM urges for continued support

False positive for white substance found in Yasawa

Waisega says they could have done better

Darkness over Eagle Pass, Texas

Immigration Department to get 40 additional staff

Ratu rises above challenge

All eyes on Woods before Masters focus on eclipse

Fiji see’s low inflation and strong growth

Be cautious with your Eid shopping: Shandil

Rabuka commends Biosecurity Authority

Ambassador warns of meth epidemic

FSC gears up for improved crushing season

First cohort graduate from counseling program

Lomani, Koroiduadua to face judiciary tonight

Goals set for young Warriors

Fiji FA receives another US$8m boost from FIFA

COC meeting preparation underway: Rabuka

Europe's smuggled climate gases

There are bad people among us says Tikoduadua

Kanye West faces accusations of discrimination

More people, less land for certain 'mataqali’ in Fiji

LTA reports reduction in Easter weekend fatalities

Enhancing biosecurity vigilance is vital says PM

Diddy's son accused of assault

Minister highlights issues affecting health sector

UNODC boosts maritime capabilities for the region

Club Wyndham champions environmental stewardship

US lawmakers strike deal on data privacy legislation

Jolie claims Brad Pitt's past abuse

Drua hit out at allegations of racism

Important one point needed for Drua Women

Complaints received against Mataiciwa: PM Rabuka

PM urges collective action against drug abuse

Marist 7s helped NZ: Cama

BSP Life declares highest-ever bonus

Israel reduces troops in South Gaza, Egypt to host talks