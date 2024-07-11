Australian dad charged with killing his children in fire

[Source: BBC]

An Australian father has been charged with murdering three of his children and attempting to kill the rest of his family in a house fire.

A five-month-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy died in the blaze. Three boys – aged four, seven and 11 – and a nine-year-old girl survived, along with their mother.

The 28-year-old man is facing three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one charge of destroying property. He remains in hospital under police guard.

The fire has horrified the country and comes at a time when Australia’s government has declared domestic and family violence a “national crisis”.

The father – who police allege started the inferno and then blocked rescue attempts – will face court on Thursday, appearing remotely in a bedside hearing.

The alleged attack took place around 01:00 (15:00 GMT) in Western Sydney on Sunday morning, according to witnesses, police, and emergency services.

Neighbours and first responders helped rescue the four surviving children and their mother. The two- and six-year-old boys made it out of the house in a critical condition, but died in hospital a short time later. The five-month-old baby girl was found deceased.

The mother and her four surviving children are all in a stable condition, according to police.