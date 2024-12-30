Financial help on its way as bushfires hit livelihoods

A general view of an empty Grampians Road in Halls Gap in the Grampians region of Victoria in Melbourne, Thursday, December 27, 2024. [Source: AAP Image/Diego Fedele]

Bushfire-hit workers and sole traders can apply for income support as the prime minister visits the area where a massive blaze has destroyed at least three homes.

The activation of the disaster recovery allowance in Victoria’s Grampians region comes as bushfires threaten other parts of the country, with emergency warnings issued for parts of Western Australia.

In Victoria, three homes and nearly a dozen outbuildings have been lost in the fire around the Grampians National Park and Macedon Range that’s so far scorched more than 76,000 hectares.

Cooler conditions have brought some relief to fire crews battling the blaze but it could be weeks until the fire is fully extinguished given its size and the challenging mountainous terrain.

From Monday afternoon, Victorians directly affected by the fire will be able to apply for up to 13 weeks of income support.

Workers and sole traders who have experienced loss of income in the Rural City of Ararat, Shire of Macedon Ranges, Shire of Northern Grampians and Shire of Southern Grampians are eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the support would help communities get back on their feet.

“This has been a devastating fire event here in the Grampians that is particularly acutely felt because of the time of year,” Mr Albanese said in Horsham in western Victoria on Sunday.

The allowance has been made available alongside other supports, including state and federal funded hardship payments as well as disaster assistance from councils.

Three homes have been confirmed lost in Moyston, a rural farming community on the edge of the Grampians National Park, with crews still assessing damage

Another 11 outbuildings have also destroyed by the fire across Moyston and Pomonal, which was devastated by fire earlier in 2024.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen expressed her support for farmers who had lost livestock, fences and other infrastructure, as well as tourism operators who would otherwise be welcoming visitors for the summer holidays.

She encouraged Victorians to remain alert to changing conditions and advice, warning the fire was still a threat.

“There’s a something like a 384km perimeter around this Grampians fire and on any given day, if the wind going the wrong way, that can be an ignition point out of that perimeter,” the premier told reporters in Horsham.

State Control Centre spokesman James Taylor said mild weather overnight had given crews the chance to strengthen containment lines.

“Crews will continue to black out the fire with help from machinery and aircraft today,” he said on Sunday.

The entire eastern side of the Grampians, including in the towns of Halls Gap, Pomonal and Moyston, are still subject to watch and act message.

In Western Australia, an emergency alert has been downgraded for an out-of-control bushfire in the Mid West region.

A watch and act alert was issued on Sunday night for Mount Adams, Irwin, Mount Horner and Yardarino more than a day after an emergency was declared for the blaze, which has ripped through more than 3200 hectares.