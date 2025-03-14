Ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling, South Korea's acting president calls for calm

[Source: Reuters]

South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok called on Friday for the nation to respect and accept any decision, ahead of a Constitutional Court’s ruling on the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law order.

Choi also said the government would mobilise all possible police resources to parts of the capital Seoul, pledging no tolerance for any acts challenging public authority.

Security is being tightened around the court, with a ban on drone flights in the area already in place.

Both pro and anti-Yoon contingents are expected to take to the streets to hear the ruling that is due to come within days.

“The international community is keeping a close eye on the Republic of Korea. Our country’s democratic resilience is being tested,” Choi said at a meeting with cabinet ministers, using South Korea’s official name.

“It is essential for social stability and community development that all citizens express their opinions in a legal manner and respect and accept the results of any decision,” he said.

When thousands of Yoon supporters have previously gathered near the Constitutional Court during hearings for Yoon’s case, they have been surrounded by a ring of police officers and vehicles.

Police have said they are ready to use pepper spray and batons in case of any repeat of the type of violence that occurred during a rampage by Yoon supporters who broke into a court building in January.

A security “bubble” has been established in a 100-metre area around the court, local media reported. Barbed wire has also been installed on the walls of the court.

