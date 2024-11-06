A tough day for voters who can't make up their minds

[Source: BBC News]

In the swing state of Arizona, there’s a steady stream of voters filing into South Mountain High School in Phoenix.

There’s a DJ booth set up out front with speakers blaring a constant stream of jams and beats.

Several voters I chatted with here tell me they were on the fence about voting and said they didn’t like either candidate for president.

“I honestly wasn’t going to even come,” Vianey Marquez, 27, tells me as she sticks her voting sticker to her top.

“I figured I should make my voice heard,” the mother of two daughters adds. “I don’t like the way Trump expresses himself, especially when it comes to women.”

Walking out of the voting centre, Krystle Colter tells me she didn’t “want to vote for either of them”.

She eventually decided to back Harris because of her efforts to protect lower-income families, single mothers and abortion rights.

“It’s hard because I don’t believe in abortion for the most part,” she explains to me. “But when someone has been raped or it’s incest, I just can’t imagine that. If I were in that situation it would be hard to be forced to have a child.”