[Source: 1 NEWS]

There are 10,772 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 788 people in hospital with the virus, nine fewer than Monday.

Twenty-one more people with the virus have died.

Bloomfield gave the new COVID-19 data at a press conference in Wellington.

On Monday, 7612 community cases were announced.