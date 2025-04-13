World Cup prep underway

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Eastern and Western Bulikula sides will be the two teams, and Head Coach Josaia Rabele will be selecting a handful of players when naming his final squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

These two teams were selected from the recent Talent Identification programs that were held in Nadi and Suva.

According to coach Rabele, he will be selecting players from these two teams to be part of the Bulikula Residence side before making a final selection for the qualifiers.

The Bulikula Residence will then undergo a trial session with their overseas-based players before a final squad is named.

He admits that while time is not on their side, their preparations for the World Cup have been coming along well.

“So like I said, it is a big job. We know that time is not on our side; September is the game, and October is the World Cup Qualifier. So it is a process we are going through right now, and come the selection for the 2026 World Cup, we have a strong base of players to choose from.”

Players in the Eastern and Western sides will be undergoing training programs from coach Rabele and his staff over the next few months.

The Women’s Rugby League Qualifier will be held in Canada in October.

