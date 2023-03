Iowane Teba (left), Tevita Daugunu. [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will face Argentina in the Vancouver 7s cup quarter-finals at 4.05pm.

Argentina topped pool B while Fiji comes in as second favourite in Pool C.

In another quarter-final match, Great Britain faces France at 3.37pm.

The Fijiana face Australia womens at 11.28am.