Elder optimistic in young lifters for championship

Fiji Weightlifting head coach Henry Elder [File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder says he is currently unsure how many lifters will participate in the upcoming Junior and Youth Championships.

He explains that participation depends largely on athlete availability, with exams being a key factor that may prevent some from competing.

Despite this, Elder remains optimistic about those who will take part, expressing confidence that his athletes have the skill and determination to contend for top prizes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have a couple of athletes who have already indicated that they won’t be able to participate, so I’m not really quite sure and I can’t give a clear indication but I suspect somewhere around 8 to 10.”

The lifters will submit their video entries, which will be assessed using the Sinclair method—a statistical calculation used in Olympic weightlifting to compare athletes across different weight classes.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.