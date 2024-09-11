Tyreek Hill's agent: Fire police officers involved in incident

[Source: Reuters]

NFL power agent Drew Rosenhaus is calling for the police officers involved in the detainment of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to be fired.

Police body cam footage of the incident shows officers yanking Hill out of his black sports car after he did not follow their orders to roll down his windows. He was forced to the ground and handcuffed.

Rosenhaus added that he would discuss his comments with Hill and his attorney, Julius Collins.

An unidentified police officer who was relieved of administrative duty following Sunday’s incident is taking steps to returning to work.

The officer’s representatives — attorneys Ignacio Alvarez of ALGO Law Firm and Israel Reyes of The Reyes Law Firm – issued a statement requesting their client be immediately reinstated. The attorneys also stated they support the call for a review of the incident made by Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie Daniels.

Per the statement, the officer in question won’t comment on the matter until the investigation is completed.

Hill, 30, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday for the first time since body camera footage was released on Monday.

Hill received citations for reckless driving and driving without a license after being pulled over just blocks from Hard Rock Stadium just hours before Sunday’s 20-17 Dolphins win.

The footage released Monday shows Hill and an officer having a conversation before Hill rolls his car window up. The officer then knocks on the window, telling Hill to keep it down. Hill obliged by cracking it just a bit, then had more words for the officer, who once again told the 30-year-old to keep it down while threatening to remove Hill from his car.

The officer then changed his mind, demanding Hill to get out of the car anyway. Another officer stepped in and told Hill that he would break his window if he didn’t get out of the car, and that same officer then opened Hill’s door and helped forcibly bring him to the ground.

Dolphins teammate and defensive end Calais Campbell was also detained at the scene after trying to help Hill. Campbell did not get a citation, though. Miami tight end Jonnu Smith was also there to support Hill.

Originally a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill played the past two seasons with the Dolphins. He led the NFL with 1,799 yards on 119 receptions and tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown catches in 16 starts last season. It was the sixth 1,000-yard season for the five-time first-team All-Pro.