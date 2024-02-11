Three surfers to participate in World Surfing Games

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji surfing association is sending a team of three athletes & one official to the 2024 World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico next week.

They will be part of the ISA World Surfing Games which is the largest global surfing competition in the world.

Fiji Surfing President Hannah Bennet says equivalent to the Rugby World Cup, Fiji’s surfers have qualified through the national ranking system and are the best contingent they’ve seen in the last decade.

Team captain Andrew Rhodes says the team is in shape and they are looking forward to this experience.

“The last two months have been intense with training, we’ve been doing a lot of gym sessions, keeping up our fitness and really looking after our health, staying health and eating well and also doing a lot of preparations in the water without surfing.”

He adds though they have a small team the support they have been receiving so far has been massive.

The team has been training with FSA head coach Victor Maginnity over the last 6 months at the Sigatoka sand dunes and rivermouth.

Fiji will be going up against 64 other countries in this competition.

The team will depart our shores on Thursday.