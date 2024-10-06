Three months to darts championship

Selection for the national men’s and women’s teams for the South Pacific Darts Championship is gradually taking shape.

According to Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh, two teams will be chosen in November to represent the country at the championship, set to take place in Suva next January.

Roxburgh attended the 501 Singles Dart Women’s Tournament in Suva this afternoon, where players are competing for a spot on the national team.

“Where we will start to cut the numbers down and just focus on the best. Leading up to the selection which we hope to do in November, and these players will represent Fiji to the South Pacific Darts Championship.”

Roxburgh says more tournaments will be held in the coming weeks to aid in the selection process.

The two-day 501 Singles Dart was held at the Fiji Club in Suva, and came to an end today.