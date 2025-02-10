Thomas Detry earns first PGA win at WM Phoenix Open

[Source: Reuters]

It was going so well for Belgium’s Thomas Detry that there was no reason to back off as he was winding down the WM Phoenix Open.

Detry was strong all the way to the finish, shooting a 6-under-par 65 to collect his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” he said.

Detry kept improving on his way to a 24-under 260 total and a seven-shot victory, becoming the first Belgian to win a PGA Tour event.

He put on a dazzling final-round show, playing the last eight holes in a combined 5 under with four consecutive birdies to complete the tournament. He dropped his last putt from almost 10 feet away.

“This is where I want to be and it’s pretty incredible to play golf the way I’ve been,” Detry said.

Detry stayed in control throughout most of Sunday. Then he stuck his tee shot about a foot from the cup to birdie the famed par-3 No. 16 Stadium Hole, building his advantage to five strokes.

“Considering the circumstances, one of the best shots of the week and of my life, definitely,” Detry said.

Detry was in his 68th PGA Tour event, with two previous runner-up finishes.

“I’ve given myself plenty of chances in the past and never been able to put a statement out like that,” Detry said.

Michael Kim and Daniel Berger, who both shot 67 on Sunday, were runners-up at 17 under.

“It was a fun last two days,” said Kim, who had only one bogey during the tournament.

There was just no catching Detry.

