Suva Tennis President urges families to support championship

Suva Tennis Association President Pin Ma is calling on families to come out and support the Vodafone Suva Open Tennis Championships.

He highlights that the event is an excellent opportunity to see emerging young talent, reflecting the sport’s gradual growth in the country.

Ma is particularly excited about the increasing number of participants this year compared to previous years, noting that this growth is a positive sign for tennis in Fiji.

The competition, which began on Friday, is taking place at the Victoria and Paradiso courts and will conclude tomorrow.

Ma encourages the community to attend and witness the rising stars of tennis in action especially since the country will be on public holiday tomorrow.