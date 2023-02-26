Krejcikova eyes return to singles big-league after Dubai win

Barbora Krejcikova. [Source: Reuters]

Barbora Krejcikova said she hoped her Dubai triumph can help get her singles career get back on track following an injury-plagued 2022, during which the former French Open champion slid down the world rankings.

An accomplished doubles player with plenty of major success, Krejcikova announced herself on the Grand Slam stage in singles when she won the 2021 Roland Garros title and climbed to number two in the rankings the following year.

But an elbow injury meant she struggled in the first half of 2022 with several months on the sidelines. She claimed titles in Tallinn and Ostrava before a wrist problem flared up towards the end of the season.

Krejcikova will climb from number 30 to 16 on Monday after beating the top-ranked Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s Dubai final.

Krejcikova, who lost to Garbine Muguruza in the Dubai final two years ago, said she was happy to capture her maiden WTA 1000 crown at a venue that helped kickstart her singles career.