Tamani ruled out

There has been a late change made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua line-up against the Reds in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash that will kick-off at 5pm.

Joseva Tamani is out of the match day 23 which sees captain Meli Derenalagi move to the side of the scrum at number six.

Elia Canakaivata slots in at number eight in place of Derenalagi.

Article continues after advertisement

This sees Vilive Miramira promoted to the bench as a forwards replacement.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.