Suva FC asserts dominance

Suva Women’s FC has reclaimed its place in the Fiji FA Women’s Super League after a dominant performance in last weekend’s playoff matches at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Bolstered by key signings from Labasa, the capital city side showcased both strength and skill in their two encounters.

Suva began their playoff campaign with an emphatic 9-0 victory over Nadroga Women’s FC, a performance that left no doubt about their intentions for the upcoming season.

Their second match presented a sterner test against Tailevu Naitasiri Women’s FC, but Suva again proved their mettle, securing a 4-1 win.

Despite a determined effort from Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva’s clinical finishing and cohesive team play ultimately proved decisive.

These impressive results secure Suva Women’s FC’s return to the Super League.

The addition of players from Labasa has significantly strengthened their squad, and their performances in the playoffs suggest they are well-prepared to compete at the top level this season.