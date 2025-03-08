Suva and Tavua draw in thriller

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Suva and Tavua played to a thrilling 1-1 draw in Round Three of the Extra Premier League at Garvey Park this afternoon.

The capital city side went into the break with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a well-taken goal by Joe Moses.

Suva dominated possession in the first half but struggled to extend their lead despite several attempts at goal.

In the second half, Tavua came out with renewed determination.

The hosts put Suva under pressure and eventually found their equalizer.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the final stages, but despite late chances, neither side could break the deadlock.

The final whistle blew with the score level at 1-1, leaving both teams with a point from the encounter.

