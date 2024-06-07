Growth through trial and error, says Derenalagi

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua number eight Meli Derenalagi believes the team has grown through trial and error in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Derenalagi says the players have gained many valuable lessons playing in the top-tier competition.

The hard-working backrower adds that they are entering tomorrow’s quarterfinal clash against the Blues with confidence and experience, unlike their maiden appearance last year, when they were buried by the Crusaders 49-8 in Christchurch.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve really learnt a lot from it so from that year into the season and making it second year into the quarter. So the boys have grown maturity in how this game is played and the intensity of it.”



Meli Derenalagi

Derenalagi adds that just like any other team contesting in the top eight of the competition, they have a game plan that can spring some surprises when they run out for the first time at Eden Park tomorrow night.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm in the quarterfinal and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

In other quarter-final matches, the Chiefs meets the Reds tonight at 7:05pm while tomorrow, the Hurricanes and Rebels clash at 4:35pm before the Brumbies take on the Highlanders at 9:35pm.