Drua keen to experience Eden Park atmosphere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne believes that playing at Eden Park will be an experience of a lifetime for his players, as it is the heart of New Zealand rugby.

Byrne says that those Drua players who participated in the Rugby World Cup have already experienced playing before large crowds and this weekend’s match will be no different for them.

“It’s a great atmosphere there, it’s the home of New Zealand rugby and all of their Test matches are played at Eden Park and it is a great stadium for that and I know the Auckland crowd will be there in numbers and it will be a great experience for our players.”

Byrne, who has spent most of his career around Eden Park says it’s going to give the players good hype and that he looks forward to seeing his team run out there for the first time.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm at Eden Park in the quarterfinal and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.