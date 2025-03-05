Stick with us, we’re working hard : Tuqiri

file photo

The Fijian Drua are set for their first game in Lautoka this season, and prop Emosi Tuqiri is calling on the home crowd to bring the noise.

Known for its passionate rugby atmosphere, Churchill Park is expected to erupt as the Drua chase their first win of the season.

Despite a tough start, Tuqiri remains confident that the team is on the right track and just needs to finish strong.

“We’re working hard, and I’m sure the fans can see the improvements. We’re giving 100% effort every week. Finishing strong has been our main focus, and we’re doing everything we can to get the job done this weekend.”

As one of the more senior players in the squad, Tuqiri has also taken on a mentorship role for the younger forwards, especially the development players looking to break into the team.

With the game set to take place in front of a fired-up Lautoka crowd, the Nadroga man knows the atmosphere will be electric.

“Being from the West, it’s always special playing at home. Hopefully, the sun comes out, and the crowd shows up in full force to cheer us on. We’re looking forward to putting on a performance for them.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will host the Chiefs at 3.35 pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

Before this, in the women’s competition, the Fijian Drua play the Reds.

The matches will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

