Tuilawa, 15 makes noises in Sigatoka

Mereisi Tuilawa

At just 15 years old, Mereisi Tuilawa from Viwa in Yasawa is turning heads at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens, making history as the youngest player in the tournament.

Representing the Lilian Amazons, Tuilawa is stepping up in a big way, playing her first match for the main team after years of supporting as a water girl.

A latecomer to rugby, Tuilawa’s journey began in high school at Ratu Navula College, where she played flanker for the school team.

Having started out with netball in primary school, she was soon encouraged by friends to join the Lilian Amazons club, where she now plays prop.

“This is my first time playing for the main team at Coral Coast, before this, I was always traveling with the team as the water girl. Now I’m actually on the field, and it feels amazing.”

Tuilawa is hopeful her performance at the tournament will lead to bigger opportunities, such as playing for the Fijiana Sevens.

With her idol being none other than Fiji 7s legend Jerry Tuwai, Tuilawa dreams of following in his footsteps and representing Fiji on the world stage.

The Amazons lost their opening match this morning to Tagimoucia Ranadi and will look to bounce back against NZ development later this afternoon.

The Coral Coast Mcdonalds 7s continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.