Rokovereni for men’s final

Tevita Rokovereni.

Fiji referee Tevita Rokovereni will control the men’s final at the Vancouver 7s which is a first in his nine-year career.

This marks a historic moment for Fiji and Oceania, as the last time a Fijian referee took charge of a final was in the 2009 Hong Kong 7s, when current High-Performance Referee Manager James Bolabiu officiated.

Now, 16 years later, Fiji has once again made its mark on the world stage.

Bolabiu acknowledged the significance of this achievement.

He says Fiji Rugby Union’s investment in its High-Performance Match Officials program is delivering results.

Bolabiu adds this milestone is a testament to that investment and serves as inspiration for others to follow.

The former World Rugby referee also thanks the Fiji Rugby Referees Association, Fiji Rugby and Oceania Rugby for their continued support of high-performance programs, and look forward to seeing more of their top referees officiate at the highest level of the sport.

