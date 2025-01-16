No second thoughts for Naikausa to join Kunatani

Fiji Airways men’s 7s rep Viliame Naikausa says he didn’t think twice after being asked to join Semi Kunatani’s team, the Seattle Barbarians, for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Naikausa, who is playing in his fourth Coral Coast tournament, says he seized the opportunity to play alongside the former Fiji 7s great because he wanted to learn as much as possible from him.

Last year Naikausa was a revelation for Ravuka Sharks and he got his first call up to join the national squad after the Coral Coast 7s.

For the 22-year-old, gaining experience from seasoned players is something he is currently focusing on.

The side drew 14-all with the Fijian Drua 7s team in their first encounter this morning.

Naikausa describes the game as challenging and believes they will come out stronger in their next match.

They will meet Colo West Highlanders at 2.13 on ground 2 at Lawaqa Park.