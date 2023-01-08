Naiqama excited about Coral Coast 7s

Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama at the Nadi International Airport

Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama is excited to be part of the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s.

The 27-year-old from Nabuna, Koro in Lomaiviti arrived last night is one of the international commentators for the tournament

Naiqama who was in Fiji two months ago is back and can’t wait to call some of the best 7s action in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

Other commentators that’ll be part of the event include Karl Te Nana, the voice of Fijian Drua Greg Clarke and Ken Laban.

Naiqama says she can’t wait to call games at the Coral Coast 7s for the first time.

“Yes this is my first time and I’m really excited, Coral Coast 7s has been around forever ever since I started playing 7s, I’ve known about but I’ve never had the opportunity to play at it but now that I’m here to commentate I’m really excited to get to the tournament and see all the local and international talent that our country attract.”

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free.

You can watch the three days action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.