Local rugby powerhouses not in Coral Coast 7s

The 2025 McDonalds Coral Coast 7s will feature a strong roster of local teams, but several powerhouse squads will notably be absent.

Missing from this year’s competition are four-time winners Police, 2023 champions Army, perennial contenders Wardens, and last year’s finalists Saunaka.

The confirmed local teams set to compete include Tuva Rugby, Drua 7s, Devo Babas, Ratu Filise, Colo West Highlanders, Taikita Brothers, Lavidi Brothers, and Fire Rugby’s Brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

Their inclusion promises an exciting tournament, despite the absence of some of Fiji’s most decorated 7s sides.

The Coral Coast 7s is scheduled to be held at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, on the 16th – 18th of this month.