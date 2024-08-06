India’s President commends Serevi

President of India Rugby Union Mr Rahul Bose (left), Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi [Source: Waisale Serevi/ Facebook]

India’s President Droupadi Murmu has acknowledged that while India holds the title of T20 Cricket champions there is much to learn from Fiji in the realm of Rugby.

In her parliamentary address this morning, President Murmu expressed India’s fortune in having Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi coaching the Indian national rugby team.

She says that her country is thrilled to have Serevi on board and had this to say about our national sevens team.

“I do look forward to the day when our two teams will play each other. I also take this opportunity to convey our heartiest congratulations to the Fiji men’s rugby team for their wonderful silver medal from the Paris Olympics.”



India’s President Droupadi Murmu

Serevi has in the past coached in Fiji, USA and Papua New Guinea.