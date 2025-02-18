Good turnout expected at Tabadamu 7s

[File Photo]

Not all players and teams can make it to the mainland for major tournaments which is one of the reasons we have the Fiji Bitter 7s Series.

The Series will continue with its 10th tournament and fifth leg at Thompson Park in Navua with the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s.

Series sponsor Paradise Beverages, who have been supporting grassroots rugby 7s tournaments for almost five decades have not changed their aim.

Article continues after advertisement

Paradise Beverages Sponsorship Specialist Alfaio Tekavei says Tabadamu is from Nakavika village in Namosi and he believes a lot of fans will turn up on Friday and Saturday.

“To have them organize a tournament as well as they play in a tournament was always good to watch, this year we really expect a huge crowd out in Thompson Park.”

The 4th Tabadamu 7s will be held in Navua and you can watch all the action live and exclusive on FBC 2.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link