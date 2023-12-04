Fijiana claims 5th place in Dubai 7s, Australia wins title

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has claimed the 5th place after defeating Ireland 24-19 at the Dubai 7s.

Ireland’s Emily Lane opened the scoring in the fourth minute with an uncovered try.

Fijiana’s Reapi Ulunisau, Ana Naimasi, also scored with successful conversions.

Irish Beibhinn Parson managed to get her name on the scoresheet as well to end the first half 12-14.

Fiji got the desired start but was taken aback when Laisana Moceisawana was flashed a yellow card.

In the 13th minute, Naimasi managed to get another try for the Fijiana side with an unconverted try.

Just when Fiji thought that it was all over, Vicky Kinlan dived over the try line to level the scores at 19-all at full time.

Ilisapeci Delaiwai intervened when it mattered the most as she scored their most crucial try to extend their lead 24-19 in the extra time.

Meanwhile, Australia won the title after defeating New Zealand 26 – 19 in the final.