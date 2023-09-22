Fijiana 7s bounce back with win over France

[Source: FRU]

Fijiana emerged victorious in its second Fiji Airways Mini 7s tournament at Albert Park in Suva.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side defeated France 29-7 earlier this afternoon.

This comes after a 22-5 loss to New Zealand in their opening clash.

The Black Ferns now have two wins from two matches, beating Australia 24-14.

Australia also suffered a loss in its first match, going down 28-12 to France.

The third round of matches will commence at 4 p.m.