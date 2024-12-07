Fiji Development too strong for Nauru

The team Captains at the Oceania 7s [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s 7s Development side created one of the biggest defeats at the Oceania 7s tournament in the Solomon Islands after thrashing Nauru 61-7 in their opening match.

The side proved too strong for the Pacific Island counterpart, running in four tries in the first half while Nauru managed to score one.

The Women’s Development side also put out an impressive performance at the tournament, beating Vanuatu 47-nil in their opener.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the men’s development side will face Tuvalu at 8.16pm tonight for their second match.