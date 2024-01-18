Fiji Babaas overcome gritty Tabadamu

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Babaas side scraped through a determined effort from Tabadamu to win 17-12 in its second pool match at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The side was pressured into mistakes by the strong defense from Tabadamu but managed to cross the try-line through Ropate Rere and Vuiviawa Naduvalo for a 12-5 lead at the breather.

Tabadamu, which is coached by former national 7s player Emosi Mulevoro hit back with another try in the second spell to level the scores but Joseva Talacolo sealed the win for the Babaas with a try in the dying stages.

The Fiji Babaas have two wins under their belt and have earned a spot in the cup quarterfinals.

The Babaas will face Saunaka in their final pool match at 2:45pm tomorrow.