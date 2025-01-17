Drua through to quarter-finals

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 7s side has managed to book a spot in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament quarter-finals after defeating Colo West Highlanders 26-5 in their final pool match this morning.

The Drua opened their score line through development player Sikeli Basiyalo in the opening two minutes for a 7-0 lead.

The Colo West Highlanders quickly replied with a try, but was unable to convert bringing the score to 7-5.

The Drua managed to score just before the break through former national 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi for a 14-5 lead at the breather.

The Waisale Serevi-coached side came back stronger in the second half, scoring two more tries through Iliesa Ratuva and Jack Volavola.